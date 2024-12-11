Elon Musk has achieved a new milestone by becoming the most followed account on X, formerly known as Twitter, with over 207 million followers. The tech billionaire, entrepreneur and CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX. He is known for his active engagement on the platform, sharing updates, memes, and opinions with global discussions. Musk's follower count reflects his influence, which makes him a central figure in conversations ranging from technology to politics and businesses. 'Grok Only Gets Better From Here’: Elon Musk Reacts on X As Aurora AI Image Generation Model Creates Realistic Images, Promises Future Improvements.

Elon Musk Surpasses 207 Million Followers on X

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 207 million followers. He is the most followed account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/K0Rmf94AVk — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 10, 2024

