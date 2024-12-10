Elon Musk's Grok recently received a new AI image generation ability called "Aurora", which allowed users to create photorealistic images. The tech billionaire said the xAI tech was developed internally around 6 months ago. Several users posted images generated using the Grok Aurora model, and Elon Musk said that Grok would only get better in the future. xAI-owner recently unveiled its supercomputer, "Colossus, " which was set for expansion using 1,00,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. He said he would take it further by doubling the GPUs. Elon Musk said Grok would get a "lot better". Grok Image Generation Model ‘Aurora’ Is Live on X, Lets Users Create Photorealistic AI Images.

Grok Will Only Get Better in Future, Said Elon Musk

Grok only gets better from here. A lot better. https://t.co/NkNmaVOoqT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2024

