Elon Musk has started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The development has been shared by the Twitter account "Elon Alerts" which tracks Elon Musk's account activities. The news of Musk following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter has evoked mixed reactions on social media. Some Twitter users said it was an indication that Tesla was coming to India. With over 87 million followers, PM Modi is one of the most followed leaders on Twitter.

News on Twitter CEO Following PM Modi:

Elon Musk is now following Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — ELON ALERTS (@elon_alerts) April 10, 2023

Check Reations From Social Media Users Below:

I'm sure it's nothing...no growth story here pic.twitter.com/KrpEv2yNE3 — TOC San Joaquin Valley (@SjvTesla) April 10, 2023

Some Twitter Users Predict Elon Musk Going to Open Tesla Factory in India

Factory in India ... 💯 — Red Fox Ryder (@redfoxryder) April 10, 2023

Tesla coming to India ? — Allan (@aburrowes87) April 10, 2023

