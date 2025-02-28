Elon Musk reacted to a post that showed that the Grok 3 AI chatbot surpassed the newly launched OpenAI GPT-4.5 in Math and Science tests. The tech billionaire responded by saying, "And Grok is improving faster". The Math (AIME '24) benchmark showed that the Grok 3 scored 53 out of 80 while the GPT-4.5 scored 36.7. In the Science (GPQA) benchmarks, the OpenAI GPT 4.5 scored 71.4, and the Grok 3 AI scored 75. OpenAI GPT-4.5: ChatGPT Developer Releases Its Largest and Best Model for Chat, Rolls Out Research Preview for Pro Users, Coming to Other Subscribers Next Week.

‘And Grok Is Improving Faster’, Said Elon Musk After Grok 3 Surpasses GPT-4.5

And Grok is improving faster https://t.co/BM9Ythvrtc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

