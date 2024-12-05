Elon Musk announced that his first Direct to Cell phone constellation was complete when SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 20 Starlink satellites into orbit. The SpaceX CEO said these satellites would help enable unmodified cellphones to have internet connectivity in remote areas. Musk said, "Bandwidth per beam is only ~10Mb, but future constellations will be much more capable." The technology will allow mobile phones to connect to the internet directly without requiring cell towers in remote locations. ISRO Proba 3 Mission Launch Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast As ISRO Launches European Space Agency’s Spacecraft Onboard PSLV-C59 From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota?.

SpaceX Completes Launch of 20 Starlink Satellites to Enable D2C Tech

The first Starlink satellite direct to cell phone constellation is now complete. This will enable unmodified cellphones to have Internet connectivity in remote areas. Bandwidth per beam is only ~10Mb, but future constellations will be much more capable. https://t.co/wJHMGEzzE4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)