Elon Musk's X platform is testing a new feature that will help users send and receive money directly through their profiles. The long-tasted X Payment feature might soon be rolled out for all users. According to a post by Doge Designer (cb_doge), the X platform will let users transfer money via a dedicated option on their profile. ‘Grok Now Understands PDFs’: Elon Musk Announces Latest Feature To Allow Users Upload and Get Details From PDF Files for xAI’s Chatbot.

X Payment Feature Likely to Be Announced Soon

Coming soon: 𝕏 users will be able to send and receive money directly through their profiles. pic.twitter.com/777zsJUGtv — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)