Facebook Messenger has rolled out a new feature allowing users to send and receive HD photos on the instant messaging platform. Last week, the new FB Messenger features were rolled out to improve private conversations and connections. Now, the Facebook Messenger HD Photos feature will let users share HD Photos and have an "HD" annotation while sharing them. Here's how to use the Facebook Messenger HD Photos: first,, users must open a chat and then select an image from the chat composer. After selecting an image, Facebook Messenger users need to turn on the HD toggle and tap to send the HD pictures. YouTube Strengthens Enforcement on Third-Party Adblockers, Says Those Using Third-Party Adblockers May Experience Buffering Issues or See Error.

FB Messenger New HD Photos Feature:

New feature 🚨 Now you can send and receive HD photos on Messenger, here's how: 👉Open a chat 👉Select an image from your chat composer 👉Turn on the HD toggle 👉Tap send The HD pictures you send and receive will have an “HD” annotation. You can’t miss it 😀 — Messenger (@messenger) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)