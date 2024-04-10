Facebook Messenger has launched new features to improve private conversations and connections for the users. Facebook rolled out new features that allow the users to share HD photos in clear quality to the user on the other hand. Further, Facebook users can share their albums within a chat to organise and connect with photos and videos. The Facebook new feature update includes making new connections using a QR code. The new Facebook update also offers an enhanced file-sharing capability that allows users to send larger files directly from their phones to other users. Google Play Fake Apps: Researchers Discover Active Espionage Campaign Called ‘eXotic Visit’, Targeting Android Users via Fake Messaging Apps, Says Report.

Facebook New Feature Announced; Check All of Them:

New feature update 📣 Messenger is starting to roll out new sharing and connection features to make your private conversations and connections even better. 🫶 ➡️ High-definition (HD) photos to send clearer, high-quality pictures when you want ➡️ QR code to easily make new… — Messenger (@messenger) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)