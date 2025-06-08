Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles is set to release on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) on September 30, 2025. The gameplay revolves around a turn-based combat system, where players take charge of a pre-assembled party and venture into the battlefield to face new threats. Every encounter demands careful strategy, as success depends on smart positioning, tactical planning, and how well a player anticipates enemy movements. PlayStation said, 'Use the varied terrain of 3D battlefields to your advantage, skillfully manipulate the turn order, and victory will be yours for the taking." PUBG Ranked Revamp Season 36 Coming Soon, Will Feature Duo Mode, Recall System and More; Check Details.

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles Coming to PS4 and PS5

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles launches on PS5 and PS4 Sept 30. Details on the enhanced version of this classic strategy RPG https://t.co/F53NXJhODd pic.twitter.com/jODjOO4hwD — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)