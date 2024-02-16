Google has announced its next-generation AI Model called 'Gemini 1.5", which promises to offer enhanced performance and long-text understanding across modalities. According to the company, the new model "opens up new possibilities for people to create and build with AI". Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai also shared one example of the Gemini 1.5 Pro's capability to understand and reason long text by sharing a sample video of a 44-minute 'Buster Keaton silent film. Google said that the model can also find small details that humans could miss in small sample details in the film and understand the plot point. OpenAI Sora Launched With Capability To Generate Minute-Long Realistic Videos From Text (Watch Sample Videos).

