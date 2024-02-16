Google has announced its next-generation AI Model called 'Gemini 1.5", which promises to offer enhanced performance and long-text understanding across modalities. According to the company, the new model "opens up new possibilities for people to create and build with AI". Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai also shared one example of the Gemini 1.5 Pro's capability to understand and reason long text by sharing a sample video of a 44-minute 'Buster Keaton silent film. Google said that the model can also find small details that humans could miss in small sample details in the film and understand the plot point. OpenAI Sora Launched With Capability To Generate Minute-Long Realistic Videos From Text (Watch Sample Videos).

Gemini 1.5 Pro Launched With Enhanced Performance:

Today we're introducing Gemini 1.5, our next-generation AI model. It shows dramatically enhanced performance, including long-context understanding across modalities, which opens up new possibilities for people to create and build with AI → https://t.co/TjDy8GHIQS #GeminiAI pic.twitter.com/043FGirXB0 — Google (@Google) February 15, 2024

Gemini 1.5 Pro Long-Text Understanding and Reasoning Silent Film Example:

As one example of 1.5 Pro’s sophisticated multimodal understanding and reasoning capabilities with long context, when given a 44-minute silent film, the model can analyze various plot points and events, and even makes sense of small details you might have missed. pic.twitter.com/NJ32Fnoexh — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 15, 2024

Gemini 1.5 Pro Buster Keaton Silent Film Sample:

Gemini 1.5 Pro can understand tasks and questions across different modalities because of its long context understanding. When given a 44-minute Buster Keaton film, it's able to find small details in the film and understand plot points. #GeminiAI pic.twitter.com/FHMAfeKU0h — Google (@Google) February 15, 2024

