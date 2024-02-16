OpenAI has announced its new AI tool, "Sora, " which can generate realistic-looking videos from text. OpenAI Sora can generate minute-long videos from text that are hard to differentiate from real ones created by humans. The company shared some samples of the videos. It showcased the capability of its powerful OpenAI Sora tool, starting another historical chapter in the battle of AIs by different companies. OpenAI's Sora text-to-video tool looks at the bright future of Artificial Intelligence technology. OpenAI Developing ‘Web Search Product’, Could Be Available in ChatGPT Plus As Feature: Reports.

OpenAI Sora Launched With Multiple Character Video and Vibrant Emotions:

OpenAI Sora Announced, Watch Video of Women Walking on Street: 

OpenAI Sora Sample Videos Shared by Marques Brownlee:

  OpenAI 24 Years Old Women Extreme Closeup Video: 

