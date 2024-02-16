OpenAI has announced its new AI tool, "Sora, " which can generate realistic-looking videos from text. OpenAI Sora can generate minute-long videos from text that are hard to differentiate from real ones created by humans. The company shared some samples of the videos. It showcased the capability of its powerful OpenAI Sora tool, starting another historical chapter in the battle of AIs by different companies. OpenAI's Sora text-to-video tool looks at the bright future of Artificial Intelligence technology. OpenAI Developing ‘Web Search Product’, Could Be Available in ChatGPT Plus As Feature: Reports.

OpenAI Sora Launched With Multiple Character Video and Vibrant Emotions:

Introducing Sora, our text-to-video model. Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions. https://t.co/7j2JN27M3W Prompt: “Beautiful, snowy… pic.twitter.com/ruTEWn87vf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 15, 2024

OpenAI Sora Announced, Watch Video of Women Walking on Street:

Announcing Sora — our model which creates minute-long videos from a text prompt: https://t.co/SZ3OxPnxwz pic.twitter.com/0kzXTqK9bG — Greg Brockman (@gdb) February 15, 2024

OpenAI Sora Sample Videos Shared by Marques Brownlee:

Every single one of these videos is AI-generated, and if this doesn't concern you at least a little bit, nothing will The newest model: https://t.co/zkDWU8Be9S (Remember Will Smith eating spaghetti? I have so many questions) pic.twitter.com/TQ44wvNlQw — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 15, 2024

OpenAI 24 Years Old Women Extreme Closeup Video:

OpenAI 刚刚发布了他们的全新 AI 视频模型 Sora！ AI 视频在 2024 年将全面取代现有模型 下面是这个新模型的 9 个令人疯狂的例子： 1) pic.twitter.com/AtowLbNLzz — 2898 🙌💎 (@punk2898) February 15, 2024

