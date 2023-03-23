Google services are reportedly down in India with the outage hitting Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Maps, Meet, and more on Thursday.According to Downdetector.in, users started reporting the issues with Google services around 11:00 am with thousands of outage reports. Users took to Twitter to express their dismay about the outage. LinkedIn Down: Users Report Issues Across Globe Including India As Microsoft Owned Social Media App Suffers Outage (Check Tweets).

Google Down:

User reports indicate Google is having problems since 11:22 AM IST. https://t.co/SdqzeCki60 RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) March 23, 2023

Google Workspace, Gmail, Google Docs - all seem to be down. Forced break from work. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pbN2ce562M — Raymond Rozario (@BasicallyRay) March 23, 2023

