Google has now integrated its Gemini AI services and best of Google AI into the workspace allowing the businesses and employees to transform their work. The tech giant said it include the artificial intelligence support in the Google Workspace Business and Enterprise plans. Google said, "...bringing the latest generative AI capabilities to our business customers without the need to purchase any add-ons." The Gemini and best of Google AI would be available for unlimited usage to the users adding more to the Google Workspace. It will include the following - AI assistance in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Chat, Meet, Vids and more, chat with Gemini Advanced, and NotebookLMPlus among other options. Luma AI Ray 2 Video Model Launched Offering Realistic Visuals With Natural and Coherent Motion Capability, Scaled to 10x Compute of Ray 1 .

Gemini, Best of Google AI Included in Google Workspace for Unlimited Usage

Today we're bringing the power of Gemini and the best of Google AI to @GoogleWorkspace Business and Enterprise plans. No add-ons or usage limits, it's all included. https://t.co/ZqBjUgTaRs — Thomas Kurian (@ThomasOrTK) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)