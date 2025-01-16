Luma AI launched its new text-to-video model 'Ray 2' that generates realistic visuals. Ray 2 is capable of creating close-to-reality videos with natural and coherent motion, allowing the users to bring imagination into real world. Further the US-based artificial intelligence company said that Luma AI Ray 2 video model could also accept images or videos as input. Luma AI said its new multi-modal architecture scaled to 10x compute of Ray1, marking the beginning of the next-gen video capabilities. The company said, "Text-to-video generation is available in Ray2 now, with image-to-video, video-to-video and editing capabilities coming soon." Suno New Feature: GenAI Music Creator Platform Launches New ‘Workspaces’ To Allow Users To Keep Catalogues of Songs and Remixes; Check Details.

Luma AI Ray Video Model Launched, Scaled at 10x Compute

Introducing Ray2, a new frontier in video generative models. Scaled to 10x compute, #Ray2 creates realistic videos with natural and coherent motion, unlocking new freedoms of creative expression and visual storytelling. Available now. Learn more https://t.co/jGI6KmRQpR. pic.twitter.com/i9PYlatlPv — Luma AI (@LumaLabsAI) January 15, 2025

