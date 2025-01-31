Google has announced the rollout of Gemini 2.0 Flash, the latest version of its AI model. It is now accessible to all users on the Gemini web and mobile applications. The new AI model is designed for the “agentic era” to offer rapid responses and improved performance across various benchmarks. Users can expect enhanced assistance with everyday tasks such as brainstorming, learning, and writing. Additionally, subscribers of Gemini Advanced will have access to a 1 million token context window to enable up to 1,500 pages of file uploads. They also receive priority access to advanced features like Deep Research and Gems, along with 2TB of storage space. Gemini AI in Google Sheets Can Now Generate Charts and Provide Valuable Insights; Check Details.

Google Unveils Gemini 2.0 Flash

📣 Gemini is now powered by 2.0 Flash, our latest model that is designed for the agentic era, delivering fast responses and stronger performance across a number of key benchmarks for everyday help with tasks like brainstorming, learning, or writing. Rolling out to all users… pic.twitter.com/9ACTY0nPC4 — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)