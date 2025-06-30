OpenAI is reportedly mimicking another American software company, Palantir, in customising AI models for customers spending USD 10 million or more. According to a report by The Information, OpenAI required the customers to spend at least USD 10 million for new consulting-like services using FDEs (forward deployed engineers) around a dozen hired people previously employed at Plantir in recent months. OpenAI engineers reportedly guide clients through fine-tuning models such as GPT-4o using their corporate data, and the FDE team under Aleksander Mądry, an OpenAI researcher who requires customers to spend a minimum of USD 10 million. Manus AI Launches ‘Scheduled Task’ Feature for Users To Get Personalised Content Based on Provided Text at Specific Time.

OpenAI Requiring Customers to Spend USD 10 Million for Consulting-Like Services

