New Delhi, January 30: Gemini AI in Google Sheets is expected to transform the way users engage with their data. The feature will allow users to generate charts and get insights within their spreadsheets. With the help of Gemini AI’s advanced data analysis and chart generation feature, users can expect to save time and gain meaningful understanding from their data.

The new feature will allow anyone from small business owners to data analysts to create charts, while also provide valuable insights in Google Sheets. Google said, "Gemini in Sheets' enhanced intelligence as it now yields valuable outputs by transforming your requests into Python code, executing on them and then analysing the results to perform multi-layered analysis."

The new feature should finish rolling out by February 20. The Gemini feature is available for various Google Workspace plans, including Business Standard and Plus, as well as Enterprise Standard and Plus.

Gemini in Google Sheets: Deep Analysis and Chart Generation

Gemini in Google Sheets is capable of providing various tasks and answering questions to help with many different situations. You can ask Gemini about your data, and it will give you useful information, including trends, patterns, and relationships between different factors in your data. Additionally, Gemini can create charts based on your data, which you can then add to your spreadsheet as fixed images placed over the cells.

When using Gemini in Sheets to analyse your data, it is important to be specific in your prompts to get accurate requests. The charts generated by Gemini are created as static images, which you can insert into your spreadsheet. However, these charts are not linked to your sheet data and will not update automatically if your data changes. Once a chart is inserted, it cannot be modified. If you want to make any changes, you will have to generate a new chart.

