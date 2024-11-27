Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) by Rockstar Games will be released in Autumn 2025. The highly anticipated game may use PS5 Pro’s PSSR 2.0 technology to offer enhanced performance. Following Rockstar’s announcement patterns, there are speculations that a second trailer announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI could come on November 29, and the trailer of GTA VI may be revealed on December 3, 2024. Additionally, the next GTAO update is expected on December 10, 2024. PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2024: From PS5 Consoles to PS VR2 and Games, Check Discount Offers and Price Offered by PlayStation.

GTA VI 2nd Trailer Dropping Soon

There’s one more scenario for a GTA 6 announcement this month if Rockstar follows the same pattern as last year, with the new GTAOnline update coming out on December 10. - Trailer 2 announcement: Nov 29 (Friday) - Trailer 2 reveal: Dec 3 (Tuesday) - GTAO update: Dec 10 (Tuesday) pic.twitter.com/4uaiY7bWWl — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 24, 2024

Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Use PS5 PRO PSSR 2.0 Version

Grand Theft Auto 6 will use PS5 PRO PSSR 2.0 Version. The performance and image quality for open world games will reach a new level in 2025. Even insomniac games make mention of how useful a tool AI is for game development within this video, this is epic. pic.twitter.com/xwxVt6lPRB — HOT97 | HipHopGamer | AMD | PLITCH | THE G.O.A.T. (@HipHopGamer) November 18, 2024

