xAI was anticipated to release the Grok 1.5 in February 2024 with substantial improvement. In January 2024, a user posted, 'Is there any way of modifying Grok so that it does not provide scientific references that do not in fact exist?' to which Elon Musk replied that Grok 1.5 might be released next month. However, now DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on X has confirmed that Grok 1.5 will be released soon. He also said that the new Grok AI version will come with a 'Grok Analysis' button to help users sum up the whole thread and replies. X New Features: Elon Musk-Owned Platform Now Lets You Schedule Spaces on Web, Allows To Add 256 Members in Group Chat.

Elon Musk Announced To Introduce Grok 1.5 in January 2024:

Yes, Grok 1.5 should be out next month with substantial improvements across the board — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2024

Grok 1.5 Will Be Released Soon, X Post by DogeDesigner:

Grok 1.5 will release soon. It will come with a button 'Grok Analysis' that can sum up the whole thread & replies. pic.twitter.com/75emVq6BpT — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 26, 2024

