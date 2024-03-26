Elon Musk-owned X platform has announced new features for the users. X recently announced the roll out of its application on SmartTV and informed about the X Video app's latest feature. Now, it is announced that the X will soon allow users to schedule spaces on the web on specific dates and times. The users can choose the month, date, year, hours, minutes, and AM/PM. They can also set their time zone on X. Another announcement about the new feature included that the X Group chat would now support up to 256 members. Recently, Elon Musk posted an update about X as 'Everything App', saying the circle would be complete. Elon Musk Provides Update on ‘Everything App’ X, Says ‘The Circle Will Be Complete’.

X New Feature - Group Chats Support 256 Members:

NEWS: Group Chats now allow up to 256 members! https://t.co/j8MXbmXxIJ — x Daily News (@xDaily) March 26, 2024

X Now Allows Users to Schedule Spaces on the Web:

NEWS: X will soon let you schedule spaces on the web. pic.twitter.com/YCbxzwpAo6 — x Daily News (@xDaily) March 25, 2024

