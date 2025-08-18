Grok Imagine will be released for the Grok web version soon. It has been rolled out to the global users for free on the app; however, xAI has yet to make it available on the web version. Once released, Grok Imagine would allow web users to browse their image gallery and select the images to upload for generating an AI video. The videos are generated with sound output but no voice. Elon Musk Says xAI’s Grok Imagine Will Bring ‘Superhuman Imagination Powers’ for Users.

Grok Imagine Coming Soon to Grok Web

BREAKING 🚨: Grok Imagine will be coming to the Grok web! Users will be able to browse the Imagine gallery and animate selected videos. Additional features are likely to follow. Don't panic 🤖 * Not available to the public yet 👀 pic.twitter.com/rMjcQQuCyj — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 18, 2025

