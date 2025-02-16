After Elon Musk announced the Grok 3 launch, OpenAI reportedly scrapped the o3 model release and rushed its plans for the GPT-5 release. According to Mario Nawfal on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman informed us to release an update to ChatGPT-4o and said, "It is pretty good. it is soon going to be much better, team is cooking." Nawfal said that OpenAI faced heat from Grok 3's upcoming release on February 17 (tomorrow), announced by Musk and due to this, it cancelled the standalone launch of the o3 model and launched GPT4.5 ahead of GPT-5. Grok 3 Coming Tomorrow: Elon Musk Confirms Release of Next xAI Chatbot on Monday, Says It Will Be ‘Scary Smart’.

Grok 3 Announcement by Elon Musk Made Sam Altman Rush OpenAI's GPT-5 Model

🚨🇺🇸OPENAI SCRAPS o3, RUSHES GPT-5 AFTER SHOCK GROK 3 ANNOUNCEMENT Facing heat from Grok 3’s upcoming release, which Elon announced would take place tomorrow, OpenAI effectively canceled the release of o3, which was slated to be the company’s next major AI model, in favor of a… pic.twitter.com/MXLyq6Sy6G — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 16, 2025

