Grok 2.0, a better version of the xAI's AI Chatbot, is in development and expected to launch in May 2024. Last week, it was reported that the Grok 2 would have increased capacity up to 16 times compared to the previous context length. On the other hand, Elon Musk said that the Grok 3 would be equivalent to the GPT5 and would require 1,00,000 Nvidia H100s, which are Tensor Core GPUs used to train the large language models (LLMs) and used in self-driving cars, among other purposes. X Daily News (@xDaily) also confirmed that the Grok 1.5 will be done in May and better than ChatGPT-4. Elon Musk Says X Employees in Brazil Are Facing Arrest Amid Ongoing Stand-Off With Judiciary Over Blocking Some X Accounts.

Grok 3 Will Be Better Than GPT5 and Need 100K Nvidia H100s:

NEWS: Grok 3 would likely be equivalent to GPT5 and require 100k Nvidia H100s pic.twitter.com/ncowRGuL9v — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 8, 2024

Grok 2.0 To Launch in Next Month:

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that Grok 2.0 is currently being trained and is expected to launch next month. pic.twitter.com/aBPIeixOuZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 8, 2024

Grok 1.5 Will Be Done in May 2024 and Be Better Than ChatGPT-4:

NEWS: Grok 1.5 will be done in May and be better than ChatGPT 4. (Via spaces interview) pic.twitter.com/NOvY0WElav — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 8, 2024

