Mumbai, March 25: WhatsApp has introduced new features for its mobile app and online web application to offer users a better experience. AI technology is already adopted by smartphone, automobile, technology, and consumer electronics companies, along with businesses that require automation. So, it is not a surprise that generative AI has come to an application with more than 2 billion users spread across over 180 countries.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp might launch new AI-powered image editing tools for users to enhance their images, reported Times Now News. The new GenAI-powered tools for image editing are reportedly under development. Soon, the latest artificial intelligence-powered tool might be available in the image editing menu, most probably under the sparkle icon, the report added. X Update: X’s Video App To Allow Users Sort Videos by People They Follow; Check More Features.

According to the report, this new WhatsApp feature allows users to easily edit images and improve them using tools like Restyle, Backdrop, and Expand. The report highlighted that these editing tools might help users adjust picture styles, expand image backgrounds, and add text-to-image backdrops.

The report mentioned that WhatsApp AI image editing tools might be available directly in the image editor window. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced similar tools for Instagram and Facebook. In WhatsApp, the feature is said to be hiding under the "sparkle icon" in the menu, where other editing tools like cropping, rotating, stickers, adding text, etc., are available. Xiaomi Car App Launched on Apple’s App Store in China Ahead of Xiaomi SU7 Launch on March 28; Check Details.

Meta-owned WhatsApp might help users edit images quickly and share them with their contacts for better interactions. Besides these image editing features, WhatsApp has also focused on improving the privacy and convenience of users by introducing features to block others from taking screenshots of the WhatsApp profile picture and allowing them to pin three messages in an individual chat or group. WhatsApp may introduce new features and adopt artificial intelligence that might boost convenience for all the users in coming months.

