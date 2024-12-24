Elon Musk's xAI chatbot, Grok, has made its debut on the App Store in Australia. The announcement was shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on X on December 23, 2024. Grok, known for its AI capabilities, is expected to enhance user experiences by offering a dedicated app for its users. The post confirmed that the Grok app is now available for Australian users and hinted at an upcoming global rollout to expand its reach. Grok Identifies Century-Old Wine Bottles Near Titanic Wreckage, Elon Musk Says ‘It Gets Better Every Week’.

Grok App Launched on App Store in Australia

BREAKING: Grok app is now available on the AppStore in Australia 🇦🇺 Rolling out to more countries soon! pic.twitter.com/7w55hQu83v — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)