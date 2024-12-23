Elon Musk's xAI's Grok chatbot has reportedly showcased its advanced image analysis capabilities. On December 22, 2024, Luis Batalha (@luismbat) shared a post with images which highlighted Grok's ability to identify over 100-year-old Madeira and Port wine bottles scattered near the Titanic wreckage. As per the post, despite of the low-resolution images, Grok recognised the bottles based on their shapes Reacting to the post, Elon Musk encouraged users to upload images to Grok. He further added, "You will be amazed at what it can figure out! And it gets better every week.” Grok Mobile App Launched: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out App for Its AI Chatbot on iOS Platform, Allows Users To Access All Features Previously Available on X.

Grok Identifies Over 100-Year-Old Madeira and Port Wine Bottles Near Titanic Wreckage

Grok was able to correctly identify these 100+ year-old bottles of Madeira and Port wine, scattered across the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage, based on their shape in this low-resolution photo! pic.twitter.com/kKsQftI8Xs — Luis Batalha 🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@luismbat) December 22, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘Upload Images to Grok. You Will Be Amazed at What It Can Figure Out!’

Upload images to Grok. You will be amazed at what it can figure out! And it gets better every week. https://t.co/FCl0xsN7hq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)