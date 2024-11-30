Elon Musk confirmed that xAI's Grok would have a dedicated app. The Grok App might allow users to access all the key features, including text-to-text and text-to-image generation. The Grok app may be standalone, which could allow users to access it without having an X Premium Subscription. Rivals, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, have already launched their apps. Google News Introduces ‘Popular on X’ Section Highlighting Trends From Elon Musk-Run Platform (See Pic).

Dedicated Grok App Coming Soon, Said Elon Musk

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that xAI is working on a dedicated app for Grok. pic.twitter.com/KbqvPx3ZHC — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 30, 2024

