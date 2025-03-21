Anthropic has introduced the web search feature in its Claude AI model for US users. Claude can now search the web and has access to the latest events and information, boosting its accuracy on tasks that benefit from the most recent data. Claude now has the ability to search the web, which gives its users to access the latest events and information. Claude users can expect better responses of current events and topics. Claude's web search is available now in feature preview for all paid users in the United States. Support for users on our free plan and more countries is coming soon. To use Claude's web search, toggle on web search in your profile settings and start a conversation with Claude 3.7 Sonnet. When applicable, Claude will search the web to inform its response. Perplexity Deep Research: AI Platform Working on Updated Version, Likely To Arrive Next Week; Know What To Expect.

Anthropic Claude AI Web Search Feature

Web search is rolling out today in feature preview in the US across all paid plans. Just toggle it on in the Feature preview section of settings: https://t.co/kYtOPFq8wD — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) March 20, 2025

