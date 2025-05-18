Elon Musk's xAI has introduced a new feature to the Grok AI chatbot, currently works with browser. The new Grok feature lets generate charts based on the available information. This new feature helps visually represent the data of multiple countries, years or any other subject and shows the growth, decline or any other chosen parameters. It is only available in the web version, but xAI will soon release it for all platforms. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Kuku TV, ChatGPT, KuKu FM, Meesho and Instagram Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Grok Can Now Generate Charts

Grok can now generate charts. Currently works in browser, will come to more platforms in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/VPmhomrYo3 — Yaroslav (@512x512) May 18, 2025

