Elon Musk's xAI has introduced a new feature on the web version of X, formerly known as Twitter, by adding a quick access button for its AI chatbot, Grok. The button is located in the right side menu, which will allow users to interact with Grok without leaving their current page and with an option to view in another tab. Grok offers features like generating images, analysing posts, and more. The update from xAI is expected to enhance user experience by providing easy access to its AI chatbot. The introduction of the Grok quick access button for web users will likely make information retrieval faster for its users. X Video Tab: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Dedicated Option for Posting Viral Videos As TikTok Begins Restoration of Its Services in US.

Grok Quick Access Button on Web Version of X

NEWS: A Grok quick access button is now rolling out on the Web version of X! pic.twitter.com/ZNsrzOCLp1 — X Daily News (@xDaily) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)