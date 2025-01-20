Elon Musk's X launched the highly anticipated 'video tab' feature for US users starting January 20, 2025. This new X video tab feature is aimed to offer users or top creators a full-screen, seamless video experience where they can post viral videos, premium content, and live events on the platform. This announcement is announced as the ByteDance-owned TikTok prepared to restore its services in the United States after a nationwide ban imposed on January 19, 2025. The X users can explore a personalised feed of recommended videos across entertainment, news, sports and other content in real time. X said, "....transforming the way audiences discover and experience video content on the platform." TikTok Ban on Hold: ByteDance Starts Restoring TikTok Services in US, Thanks Donald Trump for Assuring That Service Providers Won't Face Penalties. TikTok Ban on Hold: ByteDance Starts Restoring TikTok Services in US, Thanks Donald Trump for Assuring That Service Providers Won't Face Penalties.

Elon Musk’s X Launched Video Tab for Posting Viral Content Amid TikTok Restoration in the US

