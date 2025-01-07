Grok AI chatbot to get new feature access called "post followups". The new Grok feature will be visible to the users under the trending posts and allow them to learn more about the topic. This would significantly help the people on X who are unaware of the ongoing trend. The xAI reportedly started rolling out this feature for more users, giving them access to the new capability on the X platform via Grok. Meanwhile, the Elon Musk's AI company launched standalone apps in multiple countries on iOS including India and recently in Canada, Jamaica, India and Australia, allowing direct access to the artificial intelligence tech. Elon Musk Criticises OpenAI’s Shift to For-Profit Model As Encode Files Legal Action To Stop ChatGPT-Maker’s Transition.

xAI Rolling Out New 'Post Follow-Ups' Feature for Grok

Most users on web will now have access to the "post followups" feature. These will appear under some trending posts and will help you learn more about the topic. Let us know if you find these irrelevant or annoying https://t.co/SU1g4W7PPV — Yaroslav (@512x512) January 6, 2025

Standlone Grok App Launched in Canada

GROK standalone app is now available in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/owU4wCmKfX — X Freeze (@amXFreeze) January 6, 2025

