Elon Musk took on Sam Altman-run OpenAI and said the company changed from nonprofit to for-profit. Musk posted on X, " OpenAI was funded as an open source, nonprofit, but has become a closed source, profit-maximiser." This was a response to an X post by a user (@MarioNawfal). He posted that Encode, an organisation led by youth, filed "a bombshell amicus brief urging a federal court to block OpenAI's transition to a for-profit entity". The organisation warned that the transition to for-profit could expose humanity to "existential AI risks" for the sake of investor returns. This action was backed by experts like Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton and AI pioneer Stuart Russell. The court hearing is set for January 14, 2025. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Focus on Superintelligence Not Limiting to AGI, Drive Innovation, Scientific Discovery and Global Prosperity.

OpenAI Now Became Closed Source, Elon Musk Criticised ChatGPT Maker's Transition to For Profit

OpenAI was funded as an open source, nonprofit, but has become a closed source, profit-maximizer https://t.co/nBxtzluxLi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)