Elon Musk's Grok chatbot added new features and updates for users. The chatbot started providing shorter X Profile Summaries than the previous long responses. Also, xAI introduced a new button to the X platform, allowing the users to get details about the post. This Grok Explain button gives more information on a post. Besides, Grok Web introduces a new capability to let users upload images and pdfs using the same prompt. Elon Musk-Run X Becomes Number 1 News App on App Store in Japan.

Grok Short Profile Summary Feature Launched

Grok now provides shorter response to Profile Summary ... not sure if that's a good update, does not look that informative 🤔 @xAI pic.twitter.com/cAjNaXJwEa — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 30, 2024

Grok Image and PDF Update Launched

Grok Web allows you to upload images and pdf in same prompt ... but its buggy as hell sometimes it will incorrectly say input is too large or it will ignore reading a file completely! @ibab @xAI pic.twitter.com/4sthlo6kV4 — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 30, 2024

Grok Explain Button Introduced on X

Grok Explain this post button is now available on Android!@xAI pic.twitter.com/DNfUoz9XDX — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 30, 2024

