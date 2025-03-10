HONOR will soon launch its new smartphone, the HONOR X series, in India, focusing on the slim design, camera and large battery. The company has been teasing the launch of its next smartphone in India for months without revealing its name. However, it is rumoured that the Chinese smartphone company will introduce HONOR X9c, a rebranded version of HONOR Magic 7 Lite, with a round-shaped camera module. Specifications-wise, it may include a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 4,000 nits of peak brightness and an IP65M rating. It may include a 108MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide and a 6600mAh carbon-silicon battery with 66W fast charging. iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 Turbo, and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Expected Soon in India; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Price.

HONOR X Series Launch Soon in India, Will Focus on Camera

