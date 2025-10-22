Instagram Teen accounts have received a new update now. The Meta-owned platform shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 22, 2025, and announced a new feature for teen accounts. The update will allow Instagram users with teen accounts to change the app icon to match their personal aesthetic. The platform said in the post, “now you can change your Instagram app icon to match your aesthetic.” To change the Instagram app icon, first open the Instagram app and navigate to your home feed. Then, tap the Instagram logo located at the top of the screen. ChatGPT Will Stop Working on WhatsApp From January 15, 2026; Know How To Save OpenAI Chatbot History Before Deadline.

Instagram New Update for Teen Accounts

An update just for Teen Accounts: now you can change your Instagram app icon to match your aesthetic 🌟 To change the icon, press the Instagram logo at the top of the home feed after opening the app 💗 pic.twitter.com/XZbZzOQ2DR — Instagram (@instagram) October 21, 2025

