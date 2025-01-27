iOS 18.3 is expected to be released in India on January 28, 2025, with several improvements in Apple Intelligence features and bug fixes. Recently, Apple released its iOS 18.3 RC (Release Candidate) for beta testers, allowing them to check out new upgrades. The RC update addressed the areas like Notification Summaries and improved it with italicised text and a redesigned appearance. Another change was with Visual Intelligence, which allowed beta testers to identify plants and animals using the phone camera. Besides, it fixed some bugs related to the Calculator app glitch, the disappearance of the keyboard while interacting with Siri and audio playback. LatestLY Launches Feature-Loaded Mobile App With Support From Google News Initiative and Mediology Software.

iOS 18.3 Final Update Expected to Come on January 28, 2025

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.3 as early as tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/4M7NVOWPyG — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 26, 2025

