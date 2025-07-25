Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone in India with a 120Hz higher refresh rate display and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with the option to expand 4GB virtual RAM, has 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and Android 15 operating system. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is launched in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist shades. It has a 50MP AI camera with multiple shooting modes. The smartphone boasts a 6.74-inch 2.5D display with 450 nits of peak brightness and 1612x720 pixel resolution. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India starts at INR 9,999, but with INR 1,000 off, it will be sold at INR 8,999 for the first day of sale. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. The official sale will begin on August 1, 2025. Realme 15 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor, AI Edit Genie; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Sale Date Revealed

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price Reveal Image (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

