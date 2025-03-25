LinkedIn has introduced “Zip”, a new logic-based puzzle game to test users' problem-solving abilities. It was announced by Lakshman Somasundaram, Director of Product at LinkedIn: Video, Games, and Moonshots on April 18, 2025. LinkedIn users can engage in a game that challenges them to draw a path through a grid by connecting the numbers in sequential order. The objective is to ensure that every cell in the grid is used. The post read, “Zip is a new game designed to put your problem-solving skills to the test. For those of you who love Queens or Tango, think of Zip as a quick warm-up to get your brain jogged before jumping into your favorites." PS4 System Software Update 12.50: PlayStation 4 Users Can Improve Messaging and Usability on Some Screens; Know How To Download and Install.

LinkedIn Games: ‘Zip’

