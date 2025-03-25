PlayStation 4 (PS4) users can now get the latest system software update, version 12.50. The PS4 system software update 12.50 update brings improvements to messaging and enhances usability across some screens. You can enable automatic updates while the console is in rest mode. To activate the option, navigate to Settings, then select System, followed by System Software, and check System Software Update and Settings. From there, you can turn on the option to automatically download the updated files and install them without manual intervention. To manually update the system software on your PS4, start by navigating to the Settings menu. From there, select the option for System Software Update. If an updated file for a newer version is available, it will automatically begin the download process. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle To Launch on PS5 on April 17, 2025, Already Available on PC and Xbox; Check Prices of Standard and Premium Editions.

PS4 System Software Update 12.50

PS4 system software update 12.50 is available now✨ Please check our page for the latest system software features and how to update. 💡PS4 system software updatehttps://t.co/rufIpiSvs4 pic.twitter.com/ee4RzFAngW — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) March 25, 2025

