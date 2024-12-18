Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a post on December 16, 2024, unveiling two AI models, which included Veo 2 and Imagen 3. In his post, Pichai highlighted that Veo 2 is a “state-of-the-art video model” capable of understanding real-world physics and motion, delivering up to 4K resolution. Veo 2 users can join the waitlist on VideoFX. He also announced that the “new and improved Imagen 3 model also achieves SOTA results,” which will now be available in over 100 countries in ImageFX. Elon Musk, known for his keen interest in AI advancements and technology, reacted to the announcement and said, “Looks impressive.” Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces New Experimental Model ‘Gemini-Exp-1206’ for Advanced Subscribers.

Elon Musk Reacts to Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Announcement on Veo 2 and Imagen 3 Models

Looks impressive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024

