Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a video on January 7, 2024, and emphasised the importance of free expression on social media. He stated that he started social media platforms to give people a voice but acknowledged growing concerns about online harm. Zuckerberg highlighted the company’s goal to simplify policies, reduce errors, and refocus on free expression. He addressed issues like drug abuse, terrorism, and child exploitation, pointing to Meta’s commitment to handle these problems responsibly. He further announced a major policy shift, revealing that Meta will replace fact-checkers with Community Notes, similar to Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter), starting in the US. Elon Musk Calls George Soros ‘Magneto’ on X, Says He Is Mutant of Great Power Who Hates Humanity in Response to His Active Involvement in Politics.

Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Will Replace Fact-Checkers With X-Like Community Notes on Facebook, Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)