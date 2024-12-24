MediaTek unveiled its latest chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor, on December 23, 2024. Chipmaker referred to the chipset as the first all-big-core chip for premium smartphones. The Dimensity 8400 chipset is said to deliver power efficiency, leading generative AI capabilities, and a new 5G advanced modem. The processor supports LPDDR5X memory. Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 features Arm Mali-G720 MC7 and will deliver WQHD+ resolution with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz with dual-screen support. Apple M5 Series Chip Mass Production To Begin in First Half of 2025, Says Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Processor for Premium Smartphones

Introducing the #MediaTekDimensity8400, the 1st All Big Core Chip for premium smartphones. Plus, the Dimensity 8400 features exceptional power efficiency, the most powerful generative AI NPU in its class, new 5G advanced modem & more. 🚀🎮🤖📸 🌐 https://t.co/2j9tsyRAIz pic.twitter.com/R4Y5XSk3FO — MediaTek (@MediaTek) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)