Meta and OpenAI are on the way to making revolutionary progress in artificial intelligence. These tech giants might release advanced AI models with superhuman levels of intelligence in machines. The upcoming language models are anticipated to redefine the interaction with technology to think through problems, make logical assessments and bring out comprehensive solutions. As per a report of Indian Express, OpenAI's GPT-5 is expected to launch soon. Meta is also set to launch Llama 3 in different sizes that might be suitable for various apps and devices. Meta might have plans to integrate its latest AI into everyday applications and devices such as WhatsApp and Ray-Ban's smart glasses. Meta Launches Next-Generation AI Chip ‘MTIA’, Likely To Reduce Dependency on NVIDIA; Check Details.

Meta and OpenAI To Release AI Models With Reasoning Capabilities

TECH: The Financial Times reports that OpenAI and Meta are close to releasing artificial intelligence models 'capable of reasoning and planning', which are considered 'critical steps towards achieving superhuman cognition in machines'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 10, 2024

