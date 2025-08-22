Microsoft has released new Copilot Labs that come with 3D modelling. The newly launched Microsoft Copilot Labs allow users (creators) to experiment and create models. It allows them to turn images into a three-dimensional model. With Copilot 3D, users must upload any photo and turn it into a 3D model. There are some models already available to experiment with on the website. Google Planning To Introduce New AI Capabilities to Its Services, Expected To Roll Out Deep Research From Gemini to NotebookLM, Import Gemini Canvases Into Firebase Studio.

Microsoft Launches Copilot Labs

🚀 Say hello to the new Copilot Labs, now featuring 3D modeling. Unleash your creativity, experiment boldly, and shape the future with us. pic.twitter.com/eaanK1l3UA — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) August 21, 2025

