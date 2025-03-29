Microsoft started rolling out tabbed UI on Copilot for some users, allowing them to see a "places" card. The tech giant is constantly improving its AI and interface to offer a better user experience. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the new Research and Analyst agents in Microsoft 365 Copilot and reasoning capabilities in Copilot Studio would change the scale and scope of the work. Elon Musk Sells X, Formerly Twitter, to His Own xAI Startup for USD 33 Billion in All-Stock Deal.

Microsoft Rolled Out 'Tabbed UI' on Copilot for Some Users

Microsoft started rolling out tabbed UI on @Copilot for some users. It can also show "places" card 👀 h/t @smcmackin20 pic.twitter.com/ezkMpGbQtB — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 29, 2025

Satya Nadella Said New Copilot and Copilot Studio Changes Could Change Work

Our new Researcher and Analyst agents in Microsoft 365 Copilot, as well as new reasoning capabilities in Copilot Studio, will completely change the scale and scope of what any one of us can do at work: pic.twitter.com/Amm8DEsVAd — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 28, 2025

