Microsoft is reportedly working on new 'Live Portraits' for its Copilot assistant. The Microsoft Copilot AI assistant will allow users to select an avatar and trigger a voice mode. The tech giant, experimenting with the new feature, would place it alongside the '3D rendering' option. Microsoft Copilot is designed to boost the productivity of its users and allow them to improve content creation. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta’s Platform To Allow Users To Copy Specific Parts of Long Messages Without Needing To Copy and Edit via ‘Chat Massage Selection’.

Copilot to Get 'Live Portraits', '3D Rendering'

BREAKING 🚨: Microsoft is working on Live Portraits for Copilot. Selecting an avatar leads to the voice mode, and it appears alongside some other "3D rendering" experiments. pic.twitter.com/uI7uXz45PW — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)