Microsoft will reportedly launch its next-gen Xbox gaming console in 2027. The upcoming Xbox OS is said to be closer to the Windows operating system and would allow players to link game controllers directly to the cloud. To bring a next-level experience like PC, the tech giant is working with companies like ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer. Besides, the company is reportedly working on a new handheld device that will launch this year, according to a report by Windows Central. Sony Experimenting With AI-Powered PlayStation Characters, Prototype of Aloy From Horizon Forbidden West Game Showcased in Leaked Video: Report.

Microsoft Next-Gen Xbox Launching in 2027

BREAKING: Next-Gen Xbox is releasing 2027. New handheld also coming this year. Source: @WindowsCentral pic.twitter.com/vI90YSBx8C — Xbox News & Deals (@XboxStockAlerts) March 10, 2025

