Business intelligence company MicroStrategy had been buying Bitcoins amid the price surge. According to a post, the company recently bought more than 55,000 Bitcoin for USD 4.5 billion. This added cryptocurrency to its existing crypto collection. MicroStrategy now owns 3,86,700 Bitcoins, which are worth USD 37.9 billion. Bitcoin Price today is USD 97,000 which is projected to rise beyond USD 1,00,000 mark amid the bullish crypto market sentiment. Paytm Introduces UPI LITE Auto Top-Up Feature for Pin-Less Payments; Check Details.

MicroStrategy Now Has 3,86,700 Worth USD 37.9 Billion

💥 BREAKING MicroStrategy just bought another 55,000 #Bitcoin for $5.4billion! MicroStrategy now owns 386,700 #Bitcoin worth $37.9 BILLION pic.twitter.com/tRM9J7RbmN — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) November 25, 2024

