Paytm has introduced its new UPI LITE Auto Top-up feature to manage daily payments simpler and faster with pin-less payments. Paytm users can handle recurring transactions without the need for a PIN for payments of INR 500 or less. The feature can be ideal for small, day-to-day purchases such as food or paying for transport and more. Users can set a limit for their auto top-up, which will keep the balance ready for all their day-to-day payments. PVR INOX Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot ‘MJ’ To Assist With All Movie-Related Queries; Check Details.

Paytm Introduces UPI LITE Auto Top-Up Feature

Introducing Paytm UPI LITE Auto Top-up 🚀 ☕ From chai and food to metro and bus rides, make PIN-less payments of ₹500 or less per transaction 🔄 Set the limit, and auto top-up will keep the balance ready for all your day-to-day payments 🧾 Manage your spends smartly with clear… pic.twitter.com/9npPJi2i4V — Paytm (@Paytm) November 25, 2024

